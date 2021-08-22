-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Insiders sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,264,839 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

