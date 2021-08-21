Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 75,160 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $293,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

