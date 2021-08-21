Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool stock opened at $486.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.85. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

