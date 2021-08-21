Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

