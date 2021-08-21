Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $375.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

