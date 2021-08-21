Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,308 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

