Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 631 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 202,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.17 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $477.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.44. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.