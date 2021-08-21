Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

ZVO opened at $2.26 on Friday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

