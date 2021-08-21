zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €233.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on zooplus in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 93.08. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €286.87.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.