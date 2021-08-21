ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $23,880,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $23,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $18,016,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.