ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

