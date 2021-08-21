Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.48. Zillow Group has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

