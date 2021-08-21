Zerogoki USD Price Down 4.2% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $228,594.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00836982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00160985 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,837,776 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

