Zap Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Zap has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $132,006.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

