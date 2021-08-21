Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to “Hold”

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VG opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

