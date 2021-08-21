Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to “Hold”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,653. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

