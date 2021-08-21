Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

