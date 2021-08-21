Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) to Buy

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Intellinetics alerts:

OTCMKTS INLX remained flat at $$4.41 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellinetics (INLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.