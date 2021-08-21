Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

FGEN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,748. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 26.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 66.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

