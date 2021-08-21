Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) to “Buy”

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.