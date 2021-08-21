Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NXRT stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

