Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIVX stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,403 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 2.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.