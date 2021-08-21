Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $718,888.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,258.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Jamf by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,367,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 160,790 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

