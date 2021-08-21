Zacks Investment Research Lowers Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

