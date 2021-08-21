Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IKNA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

