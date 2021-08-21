Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2021, Greif expects adjusted earnings per share between $4.55 and $4.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 46%. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. Higher raw material and transport costs as well as increased SG&A expenses will hurt margins. The company's pricing actions will help mitigate this impact to some extent and aid margins. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will also lead to savings going forward. A strong and diverse product portfolio, and the Caraustar buyout also postiion the company well for growth.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Greif has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Greif by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

