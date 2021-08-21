Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

