Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

