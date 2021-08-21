Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

