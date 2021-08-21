Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.