Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. 296,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

