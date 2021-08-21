Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

IPGP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 548,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

