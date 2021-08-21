Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $354.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.
NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,846. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.
In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $54,237,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
