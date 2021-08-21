Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 211,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

