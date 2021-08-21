Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $93.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.66 million and the lowest is $92.20 million. AppFolio posted sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,468. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

