Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

AQN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.64. 3,423,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,489. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

