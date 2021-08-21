Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.77. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 443,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,892. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

