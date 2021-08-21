Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post $134.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $135.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 325,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,792. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.