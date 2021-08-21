Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.76 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.94 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,653 shares of company stock valued at $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.85. 42,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,781. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

