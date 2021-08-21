Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.47). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

