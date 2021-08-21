Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.33 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $712.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $716.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $725.60 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

FHB traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 394,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

