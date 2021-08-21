Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

