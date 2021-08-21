Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.16. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $333.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

