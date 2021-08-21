Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.04. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,008,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,110. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

