Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $47.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the highest is $48.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $194.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

