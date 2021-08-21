Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $70.46. 711,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.