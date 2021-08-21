Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Energizer by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Energizer by 203,807.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Energizer by 34.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.99. 813,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

