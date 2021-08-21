Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $939.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.60 million to $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,695,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.