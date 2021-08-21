Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $50.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $51.60 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $189.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

