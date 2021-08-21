Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH opened at $287.85 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $126,186,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

